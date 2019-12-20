Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Acquires $576,900.00 in Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLCE opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Childrens Place by 15.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

