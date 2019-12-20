Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.63. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cintas by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

