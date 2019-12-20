Citigroup Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.84.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.