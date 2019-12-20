Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Cut to Sell at Investec

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit