Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFX. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 787,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

