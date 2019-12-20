Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $14.09. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 129,206 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUF.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cominar REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.06.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

