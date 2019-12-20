Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.25

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $35.96. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 6,933 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

