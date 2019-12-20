Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading 25.8% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.39, 263,690 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 398% from the average session volume of 52,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several analysts have commented on CFF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.