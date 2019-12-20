Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEIX. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

