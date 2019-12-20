Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 1,441,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $57,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

