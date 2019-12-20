Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,433,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 553,167 shares.The stock last traded at $42.73 and had previously closed at $42.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $683,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Corelogic by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

