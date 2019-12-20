Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.71. Corridor Resources shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 182,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

