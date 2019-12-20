Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.29. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 21,236 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

