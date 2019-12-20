Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 429.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Dividend History for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

