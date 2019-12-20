CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPSH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.