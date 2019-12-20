Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PQ Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PQ Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.