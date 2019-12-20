Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.07.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

