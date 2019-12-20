Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.75

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 662476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $748,518.40. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447,387 shares of company stock worth $80,842,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,133,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,370,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,628,000 after buying an additional 5,708,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,701,000 after buying an additional 261,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

