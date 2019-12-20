DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DeNA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

DNACF opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. DeNA has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

