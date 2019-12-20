Denarius Reaches Market Cap of $636,288.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Denarius has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $636,288.00 and approximately $843.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,841,685 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

