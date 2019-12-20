Deutsche Bank Boosts BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 169

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut BT Group – CLASS A to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 202.65 ($2.67) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

