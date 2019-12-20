Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 107.14 ($1.41).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 79.40 ($1.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.85. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

