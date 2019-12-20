DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. DGSE Companies shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 23,094 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DGSE Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DGSE Companies stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of DGSE Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.
DGSE Companies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)
DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for DGSE Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGSE Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.