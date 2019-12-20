DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $78,892.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $78,892.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.