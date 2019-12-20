Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0002

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $10,187.00 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00798506 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.