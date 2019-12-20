Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $573.79

Shares of Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $573.79 and traded as low as $561.66. Dignity shares last traded at $611.00, with a volume of 113,061 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.97 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.49.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

