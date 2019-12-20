DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.74. DouYu International shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 3,906,300 shares changing hands.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $5,179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.