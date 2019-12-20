Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $11,550.00 and $18,792.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,252,606 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.