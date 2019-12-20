Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Acquires C$2,567,761.84 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper purchased 83,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,567,761.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,389,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,244,742.04.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper acquired 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper bought 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper bought 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper purchased 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper purchased 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$439,168.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper purchased 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Cooper acquired 59,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.74 per share, with a total value of C$1,778,529.74.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Cooper acquired 2,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,366.01.

D.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 478,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.56 and a one year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

D.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

