Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Acquires C$2,567,761.84 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper purchased 83,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,567,761.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,389,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,244,742.04.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,139.44.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper acquired 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.
- On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper bought 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper bought 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,741.57.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper purchased 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper purchased 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$439,168.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper purchased 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Cooper acquired 59,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.74 per share, with a total value of C$1,778,529.74.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Cooper acquired 2,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,366.01.
D.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 478,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.56 and a one year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
