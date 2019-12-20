DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

DXC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after buying an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,041,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,913,000 after buying an additional 56,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after buying an additional 626,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

