dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 1,195,205 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 443,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

