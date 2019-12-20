E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €9.55 ($11.10). 16,920,221 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.18 and its 200 day moving average is €9.13. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

