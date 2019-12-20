E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €9.55 ($11.10). 16,920,221 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.18 and its 200 day moving average is €9.13. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

