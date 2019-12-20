Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 30,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,314. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

