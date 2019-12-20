Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

