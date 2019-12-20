easyJet (LON:EZJ) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Commerzbank boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,411 ($18.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,342.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

