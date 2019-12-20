Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 44,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $175,180.39. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Insiders have sold a total of 159,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,760 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

