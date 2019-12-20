Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EXG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth $321,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

