Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EXG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
