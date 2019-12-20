ECC Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $18.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. Over the last week, ECC has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000996 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.50 or 0.99702955 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.