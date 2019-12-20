ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 65,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

