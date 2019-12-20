Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$106.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at C$4,705,189.61.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 600 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$61,650.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$101.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.02 million and a P/E ratio of 87.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.40. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of C$97.91 and a 52 week high of C$110.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

