Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EMMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $43,317.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,828 shares in the company, valued at $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,786 shares of company stock worth $299,267. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

