Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$56.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$56.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.62.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.20. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$39.69 and a 12 month high of C$51.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total value of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $1,339,779.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

