Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.18.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

