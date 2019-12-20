ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Up 5.2%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02, 330,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 100,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

