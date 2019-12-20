EOS Market Cap Hits $2.36 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00034606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, YoBit, Bibox and Mercatox. EOS has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $1.62 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,903,452 coins and its circulating supply is 945,203,441 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, Fatbtc, Bibox, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Kuna, BigONE, IDCM, Upbit, ABCC, YoBit, Hotbit, OEX, QBTC, Liqui, Tidex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, OKEx, CPDAX, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Huobi, Neraex, Koinex, BCEX, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Kucoin, Cryptomate, BitMart, DOBI trade, Rfinex, EXX, CoinTiger, Tidebit, WazirX, Coinrail, IDAX, ZB.COM, Binance, Bithumb, TOPBTC, LBank, Gate.io, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bilaxy, RightBTC, Coindeal, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, C2CX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Ovis, Poloniex, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

