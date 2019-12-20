eosDAC Price Up 5.5% This Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Hotbit and Bitbns. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $101,682.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Hotbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

