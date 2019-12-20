EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 42,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,612. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.