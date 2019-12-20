Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.57. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 32.99 and a quick ratio of 32.99.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 589.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.83% of Equus Total Return worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

