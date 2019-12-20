Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 131,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,601. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.