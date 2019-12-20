Evercore ISI Lowers Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Outperform

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $8.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $401.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

